Instacart’s new feature lets you ‘favorite’ shoppers to have future orders fulfilled by them

Instacart announced today that it’s introducing a new feature that lets you “favorite” repeat shoppers you trust to have your future orders fulfilled by them. The company is testing the feature in the coming weeks with select customers in some regions, including New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and others.

Select shoppers and customers will receive and email letting them know that they will be able to test the favorite shopper feature. Shoppers will be able to see which of their customers have favorited them and can remove them if they want to. Instacart plans to test the feature throughout the coming months.

“We often hear that both customers and shoppers would love the ability for a customer to schedule an order with a specific shopper after a great experience, and we’re thrilled to share that we will soon be testing this long-sought-after feature in a pilot experiment,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In addition to providing customers with the opportunity to place orders with even more confidence, this feature also gives shoppers a new tool to help them develop deeper connections with their customers and grow their businesses.”

If you come across a shopper that you like, maybe because they responded to messages quickly or ensured that your order was correct, the new feature lets you favorite them and schedule orders based on their availability. In the future, once you select all of the items for your order, you will have the option to select a new “schedule with favorite shopper” option on the checkout page.

It’s worth noting that Instacart isn’t the only delivery service to have a favorite shopper feature. Back in 2021, Shipt introduced a “Preferred Shoppers” feature that lets customers select shoppers for future orders.