Instacart rolls out new ways for users to find deals on its app

Instacart is introducing a few new ways for users to find deals on its app, the company has announced. The app will now surface a new “You Items on Sale” section on a store’s page that will leverage Instacart’s AI recommendation systems to help users find personalized deals based on their past orders.

There’s also a new “Stores to Help You Save” section on the app’s home screen that makes it easier to find stores that offer discounts or loyalty saving. New “Stock Up and Save” promotions offer discounts when you meet a certain dollar or item threshold.

Instacart notes that users can take advantage of in-store deal perks at certain retailers while shopping online by adding loyalty cards to their account.

“Instacart has helped customers save more than $2 billion on Instacart orders with deals, discounts, and membership benefits,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Access to affordable fresh groceries and everyday essentials has never been more important, and we want everyone to be able to take advantage of the more than 20,000 deals available near them on Instacart.”

In its blog post, Instacart highlighted that Instacart+ members receive free delivery on orders over $35, and its next-day delivery option offers free delivery plus a discount if you schedule your groceries ahead of time. The subscription service costs $99 per year or $9.99 per month.

Last year, Instacart announced that it will expand its EBT SNAP payments program to all Instacart retail grocery partners by 2030. The company also said it will allow customers to shop on Instacart using their Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits in the future. TANF is a government cash assistance program that helps low-income families purchase everyday essentials.