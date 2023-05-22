‘Ted Lasso’ and other Apple TV+ merch could arrive in the Apple Store, report says

The Apple Store could be expanding beyond tech products. As the company continues to invest in its original Apple TV+ content, a recent Bloomberg report indicates that Apple plans to introduce a new product category for its online store– merchandise tied to its popular TV shows. This includes “Ted Lasso” merch, which is rounding out its third — and possibly last — season.

The potential addition of Apple TV+ merch on the Apple Store could mark the first time the company has sold these types of products directly to customers, reported Bloomberg. Apple will roll out the apparel early next month, the publication noted, and its retail stores will promote a QR code that directs shoppers to the new collection.

Apple was not immediately available to comment to TechCrunch.

Warner Bros. has offered “Ted Lasso” merch through its online shop for quite some time, including the recently launched special edition Monopoly and UNO board games, as well as figurines, mugs, stationary, soccer balls and clothing.

In March, Apple partnered with Nike to release official “Ted Lasso” apparel, such as AFC Richmond jerseys, hoodies, scarves and more. The Nike items will be the first to appear on the Apple Store, according to Bloomberg, and prices will range from $35 and up.

If the report turns out to be true, it’s likely that Apple would further capitalize on the success of the hit show as well as other popular Apple TV+ titles like “Shrinking,” “For All Mankind” and “Mythic Quest,” among others.

“Severance” is another successful series that has its own merch. In November 2022, Apple TV+ teamed up with the online store Mando to sell vinyl records with the “Severance” soundtrack.

Last year, Disney+ tested out a shopping experience to promote its popular shows. The experiment allowed Disney+ subscribers to shop exclusive merchandise from brands such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.