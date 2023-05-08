Daily Crunch: In its second markdown in 4 months, Invesco slashes Swiggy’s valuation to $5.5B

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello, and welcome to a new week. Haje is off today, so it’s just me and you going through the day’s biggest stories. Let’s hit it! — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

When my husband and I bought our first house, we were eager to see builders break ground and get it built. Months later, we were still waiting in what the builder said was a municipality holdup — aka, permits weren’t being issued fast enough. After reporting on PermitFlow’s new $5.5 million round, I now know why this is a problem.

Meanwhile, Natasha M spoke to Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha about the VC firm’s new $955 million fund, writing that now that the firm is bigger — and busier— “the capital will be used to ramp up the firm’s investment cadence in a more realistic market. Chaddha also admits that Mayfield has missed out on a lot of opportunities because of high valuations, but that he’s okay with it.”

NFX’s James Currier: Where unicorn ideas come from and why founders ‘have to keep pivoting’

Are you a seed-stage founder who’s building a unicorn?

NFX founding partner James Currier would like to save you some time: Startups that grow into billion-dollar companies have three basic forms of defensibility:

Network effects: Your product becomes more valuable as more people use it.

Embedding: Integrate your services so deeply, customers “cannot rip them out.”

Data loops: Gather, process and act on real-time data.

“This is really only talking about world-changing, big-ass businesses with a lot of impact that could be a billion dollars or more in value,” he said at TechCrunch Early Stage last month.

Big Tech Inc.

Hey, Twitter users, your follower count is about to drop, according to Elon Musk. Sarah reports that Twitter will purge old accounts that haven’t tweeted in a while. The good news is that you might be able to get a better username, depending on which account it is. Happy hunting! Also in bird news, Ivan writes that the social media giant is discussing a cheaper organizational verification plan.

We loved Connie’s story over the weekend about a New York Times reporter’s close encounters with Elizabeth Holmes, who, left to her own devices, apparently can still suck people in.

