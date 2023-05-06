The rise and changing role of chief product officers

W

Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter.

Money is on my mind — as well as on the minds of chief product officers, who are increasingly in charge of business outcomes, and even of suggesting M&As. As for HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan, she’s been giving some thought on how generative AI might translate into revenue. Meanwhile, Arm is following the money by listing in New York and not London. — Anna

A changing C-suite

When YouTube’s longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki stepped down in March, it was chief product officer Neal Mohan who was promoted into her former role. Was that signaling the rise of CPOs?

Maybe, because Mohan’s not the only CPO who’s stepped into the role of CEO. This is one of the findings of the 2023 CPO Insights Report, authored by Capgemini and Products That Count.

As its name suggests, Products That Count has a horse in the race: It’s a community for product managers to help accelerate their careers. As such, it has insights on how the role and importance of CPOs has been changing in recent years.