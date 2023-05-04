Google celebrates Star Wars Day with a fun Grogu easter egg

Google is celebrating Star Wars Day with a special easter egg featuring Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. When you type “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” into the Google Search bar, the character will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen. Once you click on him, he will use the Force to knock out the top section of the result results.

If you click on him again, he will continue to dismantle the search results.

Grogu stars alongside Pedro Pascal in Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian,” which just finished its third season. The character has been a fan favorite ever since the series first premiered on Disney+ in November 2019.

Baby Yoda can knock out Search results on both the mobile and desktop versions of Google.