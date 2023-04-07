‘The Acolyte’ Star Wars series will debut on Disney+ in 2024

At the Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars spinoff “The Acolyte” will premiere on Disney Plus in 2024. The series is set at the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films. Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae will be staring in the leading roles.

The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman. The series was first announced at Disney’s Investor Day back in 2020.

Lucasfilm also announced today that the “Ahsoka” series will debut in August of 2023. Ahsoka made her first live-action appearance in season 2 of “The Mandalorian” after initially being introduced in the animated shows. The series features Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The upcoming shows will join the growing list of live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, which include “The Mandalorian,” “Andor” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

In addition, the company revealed that the second season of “Andor” will debut in August 2024. Shooting began in November and is expected to wrap in August.