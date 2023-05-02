Filling in the learning disability assessment gaps with Stefan Bauer form Marker Learning

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Stefan Bauer, the co-founder and CEO at Marker Learning, a startup that looks to make learning disability testing more accessible. Bauer shared his personal story about how his mom’s determination to get him and his brother tested for learning disabilities changed his life and later became the inspiration for the company. He talked about how the company has approached tackling such a large problem and what it is like to build out the company that targets both consumers and schools.

