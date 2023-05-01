Vote for the roundtables you want at Disrupt 2023

Back in February, we started calling for content — urging startup subject-matter experts to submit applications to lead roundtable discussions or breakout sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

And by crikey, answer the call they did. Literally thousands of applications, dozens of late nights and gallons of coffee later, we narrowed down the field to 17 roundtables and 15 breakouts. This post lists the roundtable topics. You’ll find the list of Audience Choice breakout sessions here.

Now comes the part where you, dear readers, play a major role. It’s time for the Audience Choice voting round. Here’s how you can make your voice heard.

Audience Choice voting opens today, May 1, and runs through Wednesday, May 17, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Head on over to the voting site, and you’ll find a list of the 17 roundtables, including the topic title, description, speaker and company affiliation.

Simply click on the arrow in the green box next to each topic you want to upvote to Disrupt. Only the top 10 roundtables that receive the most votes will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda, so marshal your colleagues, family, friends and fans to vote.

These should pique your interest. Be sure to check out the 17 roundtable session contenders below and then go to the Audience Choice voting site, read the full topic descriptions, filter and search by topic, and upvote your favorites.

Revolutionizing Retail: Using AI and Data Analytics to Drive Customer Engagement

Speaker: AnaMaria Meshkurti, head of marketing, communications and engagement, Geneva Foundation for Tech Innovation

Unpacking the Valuation Disparity: How Women Founders Can Bridge the VC Funding Divide

Speaker: Brooke Motta, CEO and co-founder, KSOC

“Impactpreneurship” and “Coopetition” — How to Run Your Business Without Ruining Yourself

Speaker: Emeka Nwachinemere, chief executive officer, Kitovu Technology Company

How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup

Speaker: Emilia Vicini, HR and talent acquisition lead, Kadre

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions

Speaker: Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health

Navigating Cybersecurity for Startups: Beyond the Buzzwords

Speaker: Ian Garrett, CEO and co-founder, Phalanx

Social Life 3.0: The Future of Digital Connection

Speaker: KJ Dhaliwal, chief strategy officer, Social Discovery Group

The Power of Personal Branding for Founders

Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist

The State of VC Financing: What Startups Need to Know and Negotiate

Speaker: Lindsey Mignano, founding partner, SSM

Building a Strong Company Culture for Virtual Teams: Best Practices for Remote Onboarding

Speaker: Luciana Leuci Garcia, founder, trainer and mentor, Jobpont

How to Leverage Real-Time Payments to Expand Product Capability and Accessibility

Speaker: Rocio Wu, principal, F-Prime Capital

How to Establish Early Credibility in the Market and Capitalize on Crucial Momentum

Speaker: Ryan Walker, founder, R.J. Walker and Co.

War Stories with Founder Equity and Cap Tables

Speaker: Sam Wong, CEO, Fundable Startups

How the Fortune 500 Is Buying AI Software — or Not!

Speaker: Sandhya Hegde, general partner, Unusual Ventures

The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders

Speaker: Sergey Gribov, partner, Flint Capital International VC Fund

How Investing in Founders and Tech in the American South Will Create Economic Opportunity and Drive Community Development

Speaker: Sevetri Wilson, founder and CEO, Resilia

How NOT to Become a Me-Too Startup in a Hyped-Up Category

Speaker: Vidya Raman, partner, Sorenson Ventures

Don’t miss your chance to vote on the roundtable discussions (and breakout sessions) you want to see at Disrupt. Cast your votes here — and if you haven’t done so yet, buy your pass now and save. Prices go up on May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

