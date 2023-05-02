Vote for the breakout sessions you want at Disrupt 2023

In early 2022, you may remember, we called for experts to submit applications to present breakout sessions and roundtable discussions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place on September 19–21 in San Francisco.
After spending dozens of late nights poring over thousands of applications and consuming frightening levels of caffeine, it’s time to reveal the Audience Choice breakout sessions competing for a slot on the Disrupt agenda. (You’ll find the list of Audience Choice roundtables here).
It’s time to make your voice count! Audience Choice voting opens today, May 1, and runs through Wednesday, May 17, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Head on over to the voting site, and you’ll find all of the breakouts and roundtables, including the topic title, description, speaker and company affiliation.
See something you like? Click on the arrow in the green box next to each topic you want to upvote to Disrupt. Only the top 10 voted breakouts will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda. Enlist your colleagues, family, friends and fans to vote and make it happen!
15 Breakout contenders for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023F
The following 15 breakout sessions are hunting for a spot on the Disrupt agenda. Go to the Audience Choice voting site, read the full topic descriptions, filter and search by topic, and upvote your favorites.
New CEO Imperative: Why You Need a Revenue-Governance Strategy
Speaker: Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO, Clari
Building Early-Stage Products as a Nontechnical Founder: What to & Not to Do
Speaker: Andy Powell, chief business officer, Oak’s Lab
5 Ways Companies Aren’t Just Analyzing Data — They’re Making Money With It
Speaker: Barr Moses, co-founder and CEO, Monte Carlo
How to Make Your Investment FOMO Work for You
Speaker: Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner, 500 Global
Speakers: Daria Saharova, founding partner, World Fund and Joshua Western, founder and CEO, Space Forge
The New Power Duo in Capital-Efficient Growth: Marketing and Customer Success
Speakers: Jared Brickman, senior director, Marketing Center of Excellence, Insight Partners; and Ellie Wu, vice president, Sales and Customer Success Center of Excellence, Insight Partners
Ready, Set, Grow! Making the Most of Your First 90 Days With Your Investors
Speaker: Gabby Cazeau, principal, Harlem Capital
Building Guardrails, Not Gates: How Continuous Security Can Reduce Friction Between Teams, Accelerate Time to Deployment and Enhance Overall Security
Speaker: Guy Flechter, chief appsec officer, Palo Alto Networks
AI for Social Good: How Technologists and Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact
Speaker: Jen Carter, global head of technology, Google.org
Building Credibility and Trust: A Guide to Startup PR
Speaker: Jenna Guarneri, CEO and president, JMG Public Relations
Investing in Women and the Future of Families: It’s Not Charity, It’s a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity for VC
Speaker: Jesse Draper, founding partner, Halogen Ventures
Product-Led Growth: Industry Buzzword or Business Game-Changer?
Speaker: Justin Bauer, chief product officer, Amplitude
Why Coastal Tech Hubs Should Pay Attention to the Innovation Happening in the Midcontinent
Speakers: Michael Basch, CEO and General Partner, Atento Capital and Nathaniel Harding, managing partner, Cortado Ventures
Defining Disability Tech: Innovations for the World’s Largest Minority
Speaker: Sandy Lacey, executive director, Howe Innovation Center, Perkins School for the Blind
Ask Sophie LIVE: Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!
Speaker: Sophie Alcorn, founder and CEO, Alcorn Immigration Law
