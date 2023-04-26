A modern take on what an entrepreneur can, and should, spend their time on

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Ankur Nagpal, the entrepreneur behind Teachable, Ocho, and Vibe Capital – Ankur’s $70 million venture fund, raised last year from over 200 investors.
Today, we’re talking about:
- The future of Solo GPs and Ankur’s choice to shrink Vibe Capital’s fund size
- How Ankur built, sold, pivoted and launched in public
- The upside of building in public vs building in private
- The importance of brand and succession
Of course, we ended with a lightning round of questions – including the meaning behind Ankur’s tattoo.
