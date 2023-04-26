A modern take on what an entrepreneur can, and should, spend their time on Launch, exit, fund and launch again, anyone?

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Ankur Nagpal, the entrepreneur behind Teachable, Ocho, and Vibe Capital – Ankur’s $70 million venture fund, raised last year from over 200 investors.

Today, we’re talking about:

The future of Solo GPs and Ankur’s choice to shrink Vibe Capital’s fund size

How Ankur built, sold, pivoted and launched in public

The upside of building in public vs building in private

The importance of brand and succession

Of course, we ended with a lightning round of questions – including the meaning behind Ankur’s tattoo.

As always, Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann will be back for our weekly news roundup on Friday, but you can follow us on Twitter @EquityPod for live updates and more.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7:00 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!