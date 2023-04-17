What’s new in the world of generative AI?

Hello, friend! Much like yourself, the TechCrunch+ crew has been working to stay up to date, and get ahead on all things generative AI. With the rapid evolution of AI models, it’s hard to keep up.

But don’t worry. TechCrunch+ has your back.

Building off of TechCrunch’s regular drumbeat of AI coverage, we’re going deeper into the weeds on how startups can take advantage of the new technologies. Here’s a smattering of what we’ve published lately:

Why is all this happening? Because when a new technology hits the market that will reach mass adoption and mass use, it shakes up everything. And no investor wants to miss the Next Big Thing. That’s why TechCrunch+ has sat back and ruminated on the generative AI technology arms race, trying to work it into our historical models of rapid change from years past.

Whenever there’s a new tech that appears set to change the world, there’s risk of a bubble. The generative AI rush is no different. Time will tell precisely how much hype in the space will boil away, and how much will become the foundation of the future. We’re watching. Come watch with us.