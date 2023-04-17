Call for content applications close Friday

Heads-up, early-stage startup experts. Your chance to apply to lead a session at TechCrunch Disrupt on September 19–21 in San Francisco ends on Friday April 21 at 11:59pm PT. That’s this Friday!

Disrupt is the perfect place to share and show what you know. It's your opportunity to help startup founders, builders and entrepreneurs up their game and drive their business forward.

Apply here to speak at Disrupt, and get a move on — the application deadline expires April 21.

Your choice of two formats at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

When you apply, you’ll choose one of two formats and submit a title and description of your topic:

Breakout Session: Up to two people (including moderator) lead a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A from an audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll be able to display a presentation and have limited AV capabilities. You’ll present one breakout during Disrupt.

Up to two people (including moderator) lead a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A from an audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll be able to display a presentation and have limited AV capabilities. You’ll present one breakout during Disrupt. Roundtable Discussion: One person leads a 30-minute interactive conversation for an audience of up to 25 attendees. There is no presentation or AV — it’s all about organic conversation. You may potentially repeat this roundtable twice during Disrupt.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 call-for-content timeline

These are the important dates you need to know:

Application deadline: April 21

April 21 Finalists notified: April 27

April 27 Audience Choice voting: May 1–12

May 1–12 Winners notified: May 15

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 call-for-content finalists

Team TechCrunch vets every application and will select the finalists who will participate in the Audience Choice voting round. We’ll post the topics, descriptions and speakers online, and then TechCrunch readers will vote for the sessions they would like to see at the event. Hint: No gerrymandering here — this is the time for finalists to marshal their colleagues, followers and friends to vote for them — early and often. The top vote-getters will present live at Disrupt!

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on September 19–21. The call for content application deadline is April 21. Early-bird pricing remains in play. Save up to $1,000 when you buy your Disrupt pass.

