Netflix cancels ‘Love is Blind’ livestream after technical issues and hour delay

Update April 17, 2023, 3AM ET: After the livestreaming debacle, Netflix Tweeted that “Love Is Blind: The Reunion” will be available to stream at 12PM PT/3PM ET. Netflix still hasn’t responded to why exactly the livestream was canceled.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Netflix had some serious issues with the livestream of its “Love is Blind” reunion episode. We always knew the livestream would be messy, as reality show reunions always are — but after a 75-minute delay, Netflix pulled the plug on the live show.

“We are sorry we’re late. We are no longer live, but we are now finally here!” host Vanessa Lachey said when the show finally aired.

Netflix addressed the debacle on its Twitter.

“We are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” the streamer said.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Per Down Detector, more than 10,000 users reported errors accessing Netflix around 8 PM ET, the time that the reunion was slated to air. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the livestream itself displayed an error message, declaring: “There’s an issue with the livestream. Hang tight! We’re trying to fix it as soon as possible.”

At first, Netflix tweeted to tell users that the stream would be delayed 15 minutes. But the issues were not resolved that fast.

Doing interpretative dancing to the holding screen music #LoveIsBlindlive pic.twitter.com/MWfM7BvBGV — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 17, 2023

It’s an inauspicious beginning for the streaming network’s foray into live entertainment. The “Love is Blind” reunion is Netflix’s second-ever livestream, which would seem like a smart way to bolster its reputation as a destination for live events — 30 million households watched the show’s first season, per Netflix’s internal viewing statistics. But after tonight’s delay and cancellation, “Love is Blind” fans might be left feeling as frustrated as Kwame when he realized he’d have to move to Seattle.

Naturally, fans chimed in with sassy comments online… even Blockbuster, which apparently has a Twitter account.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Blockbuster tweeted at Netflix, “Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.”

Netflix’s first live event took place in March with Chris Rock’s comedy special “ Selective Outrage .” In the week after its release, it was viewed for a total of 17.8 million hours and reached Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart.

As far as Netflix’s future livestream plans go, the streamer snagged streaming rights for the Screen Actor Guild Awards, beginning next year.