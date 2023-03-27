Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023

We hope you’ve filled out your brackets by now because the madness is officially here. Last night kicked off NCAA Selection Sunday, where the full March Madness schedules were finalized for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Fans that want to watch all the men’s basketball games can subscribe to live TV streaming services that provide access to CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. Meanwhile, the women’s tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.

DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV provide access to all these networks.

In terms of the men’s tournament, Sling TV subscribers can get the Blue plan, which carries TBS, TNT and truTV, but not CBS. It’s important to note that you need CBS if you want to watch the men’s Final Four and NCAA Championship games. FuboTV and Paramount+ Premium only have CBS and not TBS, TNT or truTV.

For fans that want to livestream the women’s tournament, they can also check out FuboTV, which carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. However, you need to pay an additional $8 a month for the Fubo Extra add-on to get ESPNews and ESPNU. DirecTV Stream also charges more for these two channels.

Viewers can also stream all tournaments on NCAA’s March Madness Live website or app. However, if you don’t provide a TV provider, then you only get a three-hour preview. March Madness Live recently launched a multiview streaming option on the web, which allows viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously. Fans can also stream two games at the same time on connected TV devices.

Men’s 2023 March Madness schedule

First Four: March 14-15 at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV (See results)

First Round: March 16-17 at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV (See results)

Second Round: March 18-19 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV (See results)

Sweet 16: March 23-24 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS (See results)

Elite Eight: March 25 at 6:09 p.m. ET and March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS (See results)

Final Four: April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS

NCAA Championship Game: April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS

Women’s 2023 March Madness schedule

First Four Final Scores:

Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, Southeast Missouri State 71

Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi State 59

FDU 84, Texas Southern 61

Arizona State Sun Devils 98, Nevada Wolf Pack 73

First Round Final Scores:

Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

Furman 68, Virginia 67

Missouri 76, Utah State 65

Kansas 96, Howard 68

Alabama 96, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75

San Diego State 63, College of Charleston 57

Princeton 59, Arizona 55

Arkansas 73, Illinois 63

Auburn 83, Iowa 75

Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51

Texas 81, Colgate 61

Northwestern 75, Boise State 67

Tennessee 58, Lousiana 55

Houston 63, Northern Kentucky 52

UCLA 86, UNC Asheville 53

Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59

Michigan State 72, Southern California 62

Xavier 72, Kennesaw State 67

Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56

Saint Mary’s (CA) 63, VCU 51

Marquette 78, Vermont 61

Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41

Creighton 72, NC State 63

UConn 87, Iona 63

FDU 63, Purdue 58

Kentucky 61, Providence 53

Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70

Miami (FL) 63, Drake 56

Florida Atlantic 66, Memphis 65

Kansas State 77, Montana State 65

TCU 72, Arizona State 70

Indiana 71, Kentucky State 60

Second Round Final Scores:

San Diego State 75, Furman 52

Tennessee 65, Duke 52

Arkansas 72, Kansas 71

Princeton 78, Missouri 63

Houston 81, Auburn 64

Texas 71, Penn State 66

UCLA 68, Northwestern 63

Alabama 73, Maryland 51

Indiana State 67, USC Upstate 62

Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65

Southern Utah 72, North Alabama 50

Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

San Jose State 77, Southern Indiana 52

Charlotte 65, Western Carolina

Sweet Sixteen Final Scores:

Kansas State 98, Michigan State 93

UConn 88, Arkansas 65

Florida Atlantic 62, Tennessee 55

Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76

San Diego Stat 71, Alabama 64

Miami Florida 89, Houston 75

Creighton 86, Princeton 75

Texas 83, Xavier 71

Elite Eight Final Scores:

Florida Atlantic 79, Kansas State 76

UConn 82, Gonzaga 54

San Diego State 57, Creighton 56

Miami Florida 88, Texas 81

First Four Final Scores:

Mississippi State 70, Illinois 56

Sacred Heart 57, Southern U 47

St John’s (NY) 66, Purdue 64

Tennessee Tech 79, Monmouth 69

First Round Final Scores:

South Florida 67, Marquette 65

Arizona 75, West Virginia 62

Georgia 66, Florida State 54

South Carolina 72, Norfolk State 40

Maryland 93, Holy Cross 61

Michigan 71, UNLV 59

Notre Dame 82, Southern Utah 56

Iowa 95, Southeastern Louisiana 43

LSU 73, Hawaii 50

Virginia Tech 58, Chattanooga 33

Mississippi State 81, Creighton 66

Stanford 92, Sacred Heart 49

Utah 103, Gardner-Webb 77

South Dakota State 62, Southern California 57

Princeton 64, NC State 63

Ole Miss 71, Gonzaga 48

ETSU 81, FIU 56

New Mexico State 51, UIC 41

California Baptist 96, North Dakota 79

Kansas 86, Western Kentucky 72

Rhode Island 46, Boston U 40

Columbia 69, FDU 53

Massachusetts 73, UAlbany 48

Georgia Southern 69, NIU 58

Auburn 73, Tulane 58

Wyoming 75, A&M-Corpus Christi 41

Rice 71, BYU 67

UC Irvine 55, San Diego State 45

Oregon 96, North Dakota State 57

Indiana 77, Tennessee Tech 47

Tennessee 95, Saint Louis 50

Ohio State 80, James Madison 66

Miami (FL) 62, Oklahoma State 61

FGCU 74, Washington State 63

UConn 95, Vermont 52

Toledo 80, Iowa State 73

North Carolina 61, St John’s (NY) 59

Villanova 76, Cleveland State 59

Baylor 78, Alabama 74

Colorado 82, Middle Tennessee 60

Louisville 83, Drake 81

Oklahoma 85, Portland 63

Duke 89, Iona 49

Texas 79, East Carolina 40

UCLA 67, Sacramento State 45

Second Round Final Scores:

South Carolina 76, South Florida 45

Iowa 74, Georgia 66

Notre Dame 53, Mississippi State 48

Virginia Tech 72, South Dakota State 60

Maryland 77, Arizona 64

Utah 63, Princeton 56

LSU 66, Michigan 42

Ole Miss 54, Stanford 49

Ohio State 71, North Carolina 69

Tennessee 94, Toledo 47

Louisville 73, Texas 51

Villanova 76, FGCU 57

Miami Florida 70, Indiana 68

Colorado 61, Duke 53

UConn 77, Baylor 58

UCLA 82, Oklahoma 73

Sweet Sixteen Final Scores:

Miami Florida 70, Villanova 65

LSU 66, Utah 63

Iowa 87, Colorado 77

Louisville 72, Ole Miss 62

Maryland 76, Notre Dame 59

South Carolina 59, UCLA 43

Ohio State 73, UConn 61

Virginia Tech 73, Tennessee 64

Elite Eight Final Scores (TBD):