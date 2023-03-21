Making more mammoths with Ben Lamm from Colossal

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Ben Lamm, the founder and CEO of Colossal, a genetics startup that looks to bring extinct species back to life to help with environmental conservation efforts. Ben talked about how he got to this point in his career after starting numerous other companies in the AI, gaming, and space sectors. He talked about why Colossal chose to start its de-extinction efforts with the mammoth and why de-extinction is about way more than just bringing the species back. Plus, he talks about why they structured the experimental startup like a software company.

