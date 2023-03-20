For tech titans, AI prominence is the new measuring stick

For many tech companies, investors are applying a new valuation method that has caught our eye: AI proficiency.

The current wave of AI hype has two main flavors that I’m interested in. First, the struggle between tech titans to create, or at least invest in and support, the latest and greatest in intelligent computing services. And the second, the startups levering the improving tool set to build and improve products, helping them grow quickly and attack new markets.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

Mostly here at TechCrunch, we’ve focused on the startup side of things. Given our remit as a publication — we focus on startups and their backers — that’s not surprising. But the story of Copy.ai, one of the earlier startups to leverage tools like GPT-3, reaching $10 million in annual recurring revenue is hardly the entire picture.