Netflix nabs six Oscar wins, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Although A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stole the show this year with seven Oscar wins, Netflix was close behind with six wins thanks to the German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” (4), an Indian documentary short film “The Elephant Whisperers” (1) and the animated movie Guillermo’s Del Toro “Pinocchio” (1).

If we were to also count Netflix’s non-original titles, “RRR,” an Indian action drama that streams exclusively on Netflix in most regions, won an Oscar for its original song “Naatu Naatu.”

The last time Netflix won this many Oscars was in 2021, when it had seven wins. Last year, the streaming service managed to get 26 nominations yet only won one.

Netflix received 15 Oscar nominations this year, whereas A24 had 18. “All Quiet on the Western Front” was the second most nominated title behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with 11 nominations. This was the first time in three years that the streaming giant didn’t earn the most Oscar noms of any movie studio.

Also, a Netflix title has yet to win Best Picture. Apple TV+ was the first streaming service to win the top award in 2022. Apple TV+’s “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” won an Oscar this year for Short Animated Film.

Despite getting 13 nominations, Warner Bros. only managed to get one win, with “Navalny” earning an Oscar for the Documentary Feature Film category. The company dominated both the Emmys and the Golden Globes this year, with 12 Primetime Emmy wins and four Golden Globe awards.

Meanwhile, Disney nabbed two wins for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an Academy Award for Sound. Amazon-owned MGM won the Adapted Screenplay category for “Women Talking.”