HBO and HBO Max dominates Golden Globes with most wins

It may have been a weird feeling to watch Golden Globe Awards live on television this year. Last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that hosts the ceremony, was criticized for lacking diversity, so NBC announced it wouldn’t broadcast the awards show and the event’s winners were live-tweeted instead. The HFPA claims it’s more diverse this time around, recently reporting that the total voting body is 51.8% “racially and ethnically diverse.”

Last night, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards returned to the big screen.

From HBO’s “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” to “House of the Dragon,” the combined HBO/HBO Max had a successful night with the most Golden Globe nominations and wins of any network. The company took home a total of four wins after being nominated for 14.

Meanwhile, Netflix managed to scoop up three wins, which included wins for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Ozark.” The streaming giant was nominated for 14.

Hulu’s “The Dropout” won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, which was thanks to Amanda Seyfried’s interpretation of Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos CEO and founder who was just sentenced to 11 years in prison. Hulu had ten Golden Globe nominations.

“The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary” were also on the Golden Globes winner list. Both shows have Hulu as their streaming home. “Abbott Elementary,” the most nominated TV series, also streams on HBO Max.

Although Apple TV+ pulled six noms this year, “Black Bird” was the only show to win an award, with Paul Walter Hauser (who plays Larry Hall) taking the trophy for Supporting Actor in a TV Drama.

Disney also had six nominations this year, however, the media company had just one win, even though “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were among the highest-grossing films at the box office. Angela Bassett from the “Black Panther” sequel won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

It’s important to note that the Golden Globes has been accused of being corrupt, with evidence of some HFPA members accepting gifts and bribes. It’s also been accused of heavily influencing Oscar nominations. A few celebrities didn’t even attend the award show this year, including Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise. However, despite the controversies, the Golden Globes continues to be a hit, generating millions of dollars for Hollywood businesses.