The first-ever Black Friday NFL game will stream for free on Prime Video

It’s a glorious day for football fans. Amazon announced that the exclusive Black Friday NFL game is set to be free to watch on Prime Video, regardless of if you aren’t a subscriber.

This is the first time that the NFL has had a game the day after Thanksgiving, which the league announced in October. So, to celebrate the occasion, Amazon is letting viewers watch it for no cost whatsoever.

The Black Friday game is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on November 24. The NFL will announce the competing teams later this year when the full 2023 schedule is released.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of Sports, said in a statement. “As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

The NFL is notorious for its Thanksgiving games. For instance, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys mashup in 2021 delivered a whopping 38.5 million viewers. It’s likely that the new Black Friday game will deliver impressive numbers since everyone will be at home during the holiday weekend.

The NFL and Amazon have had a relationship since 2017 when Prime Video broadcasted Thursday Night Football (TNF) games alongside NBC, CBS and the NFL Network. In 2022, Prime Video became the first streaming service to get exclusive rights to the sports package, becoming the home of TNF. The 15 regular-season broadcasts were only available to paid subscribers, with the first game garnering 15.3 million viewers.