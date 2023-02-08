Twitter Blue introduces 4,000 character tweets, says half ads coming soon

Twitter announced the ability to post longer tweets for paid users Wednesday. So instead of being limited to 280 characters, Blue subscribers can post tweets that are up to 4,000 characters long. The same limit applies to quote tweets and replies. Twitter said that along with long tweets people can post media like images or videos.

While only Twitter Blue subscribers can post long tweets, all users will be able to read them. You will see only the first 280 characters on the timeline, and if you want to read more, you can click on “Show more” as shown in the tweet below.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that. so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

The introduction of the format means that folks buying subscriptions might be tempted to post longer tweets rather than threads. But with non-Blue users still posting threads, this could get messy and confusing.

Twitter also said on its Blue support page that it will soon reduce ads for Blue subscribers to half. Elon Musk has previously talked about a costlier ad-free subscription plan as well.

Previously, Twitter Blue also introduced the ability to post 60-minute-long videos. Musk surely wants bloggers and video creators to post their content on the platform — but at a price of course.

Twitter Blue also expanded to India, Brazil, and Indonesia — making it 15 markets where the subscription is available. In India, Twitter Blue costs ₹650 ($7.87) per month, which is far higher than the price point of other subscriptions like YouTube Premium, Spotify, or Apple Music. All of the latter cost less than $4 per month. For comparison, Netflix’s highest tier plan, which allows you to watch the streaming services in 4K quality on four screens, also costs ₹650 per month.