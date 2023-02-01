Daily Crunch: Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Bringing us a reminder that a company’s services may be at the mercy of state governments from time to time, Pakistan has “degraded” Wikipedia in the country for 48 hours for not removing “sacrilegious contents” and warned of fully blocking the site if the online encyclopedia fails to comply with the directions, Manish reports. The nation’s telecom regulator said that it had approached Wikipedia to block or remove certain “blasphemous” content by issuing court orders, but said the online encyclopedia neither complied nor appeared before the authority.

Teach yourself growth marketing: Which metrics really matter?

In the final article of a five-part series, growth marketing expert Jonathan Martinez shares the key metrics he tracked at Coinbase and Uber, along with a framework for activating and retaining early adopters who drive revenue.

Tracking KPIs like lifetime value and customer acquisition cost are obvious, so the article includes a framework that will identify which channels and customers drive the most revenue.

“Find the reasons that make your product or service ‘sticky,’ and you will save a lot of time,” writes Martinez.

Back in 2021, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin with the belief in longevity of cryptocurrency. In fact, it was all set to accept bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. Fast-forward to today, and the company not only shelved the acceptance of bitcoin, but also set about selling its holdings. Tesla has now recorded a $204 million loss from bitcoin in 2022, Rebecca reports. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s asset recovery tool “saved Haje’s bacon” after he spent years trying to recover some of his coins, he writes.

