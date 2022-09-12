Snowman launches its latest game ‘Lucky Luna’ exclusively with Netflix

Snowman, the studio behind Alto’s Adventure and others, has launched its latest game exclusively with Netflix. The Toronto-based studio’s new vertical scrolling platformer “Lucky Luna” is now available on iOS and Android via Netflix Games.

In the game, you play as a silent, masked heroine named Luna. The game takes place in ancient and magical ruins where Luna must navigate deadly traps while unlocking the mysteries of her past. The core design tenant revolves around a novel swipe mechanic and the lack of a jump button. Lucky Luna is a coming of age story inspired by a Japanese folktale called “The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.”

We’re happy to announce that Lucky Luna is available now on iOS and Android, exclusively with @netflix! Join our newest heroine, Luna, as she dives into the depths of a mysterious set of ruins full of traps, treasures, secret passageways, and more! https://t.co/6yPfciJsEE — Snowman (@builtbysnowman) September 8, 2022

Netflix says the game’s story mode guides players through hand designed levels that introduce new environments with thematic based challenges. The game also features daily, monthly and all-time leaderboards to offer a competitive space for players.

At launch, the game is available in more than 30 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesia, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (Casitilian), Spanish (Latam), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

The addition of Lucky Luna brings Netflix’s total games count to 28. The streaming service plans to have more than 50 games on its platform by the end of the year. Netflix launched its gaming service in November 2021 and has been adding new games to its catalog every month. The titles are currently free to play and don’t include any in-app purchases.

Netflix is scheduled to add three more titles to its gaming service this month, including an interactive game called “Immortality” from developer Half Mermaid. The game is based on the fictional model turned actress Marissa Marcel. In the game, you investigate the lost works of the Marcel in order to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

The streaming service is also adding “Wild Things: Animal Adventures” from developer Jam City. The match-three adventure game sees players explore an immersive world and build their dream habitat after a terrible storm. The third game Netflix plans to add this month is multiplayer battle royale “Rival Pirates” from Rogue Games and Amuzo Limited. In this game, you set sail, fire cannon balls and aim to be the last standing among your enemies.