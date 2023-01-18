Twitter now offers an annual Blue subscription for hardcore users

Twitter announced an annual Blue subscription plan for hardcore users who want to commit for a year. The revamped Twitter Blue subscription was launched last December at a rate of $8 per month (or $11 per month for iOS users). Now, users have a chance to get a discount and be all in for a year for $84 if they get it on the web.

Twitter Blue is currently available in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with the company expanding the plan to Japan-based users earlier this month. The annual plan is available for all users in all these countries.

Elon Musk’s version of Twitter Blue includes features like the blue verification mark, 60-minute video uploads, and priority ranking in conversation replies. Users also get features from the older version of Twitter’s paid plan like a thread reader and an edit tweet feature along with custom icons and themes.

Since taking over the social media company, Musk has pushed on the fact that the company needs to make money and he is heavily relying on the new subscription plan to bring in a ton of revenue. Earlier this week, Financial Times reported that Twitter will be soon due for interest payment on the loans worth nearly $13 billion Musk took to purchase the company.

There have been a lot of indications of Twitter’s financial struggle. The company has had to vacate multiple international offices reportedly due to nonpayment of the rent. To cut costs, Musk has also had to shut down a data center in the US.