Modernizing the live music industry with Mir Hwang from GigFinesse

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by GigFinesse co-founder and CEO Mir Hwang. Mir talks about how his struggles to book music gigs as a teenager pushed him to launch the company that connects artists with venues for live shows. Mir also talked about how hard it was to steer the live music-focused business through the pandemic in an industry that was reticent to adopt tech to begin with. Plus, we learn about a fun venue that couldn’t be more perfect for Darrell’s future poetry residence.

