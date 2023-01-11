Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, teases camera improvements

Samsung announced today that it’s holding the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 at 10.30 AM PT/1.30 PM ET. The company will expectedly announce the S23 series of phones at its first in-person event in three years. The South Korean tech giant is hosting this event in San Fransico with a “Get ready to share the epic” tagline.

While Samsung’s press announcement just had a GIF indicating multiple camera arrays, it posted teasers on Weibo hinting towards high-megapixel sensors and improved low-light photography. The first teaser said “Wow-worthy resolution is coming soon” while the second teaser said, “Stunning night photos are coming soon”.

Samsung used a 108-megapixel sensor in S22 Ultra last year. The teasers posted by the company indicated that it could use Samsung’s own 200-megapixel sensor — which was launched last October — in S23 Ultra.

The company’s latest phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While there might be small design changes and spec bumps across the lineup, it won’t be as drastic as deciding to dedicate a slot for S-Pen in S22 Ultra and effectively retiring its Galaxy Note lineup.

Just like the last year, Samsung is letting customers reserve the new flagship device without hearing about it in exchange for $50 of Samsung Store credit. Thankfully, buyers will have a choice to not buy the device at all.

Samsung is strategically placing this event right between the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which just concluded, and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which is scheduled for February-end.

Last week, the Korean tech company posted its results for the quarter ending December, registering record low profits in the last eight years. The company blamed the economic downturn and lower demand for smartphones as core reasons for these numbers.