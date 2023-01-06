CES, NYE, SBF and FTX. Lol.



Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. To start off the year, we are welcoming on Rebecca Szkutak as a returning host who will be joining us while Alex is out on paternity leave. We’re lucky to have her for a few months, so give her a warm welcome!

With that, Natasha, Mary Ann and Becca returned to the mic to unpack the latest and greatest on this first week back. 2022 was a dreary, relentless storm at times, but it also surprised us with how much innovation continues to brighten up this downturn. The start of 2023 has been no different.

Here’s what we got into:

As always, we’ll be back to chat with you on Monday! In the meantime, you can follow us on Twitter @EquityPod.

Equity drops at 10:00 a.m. PT every Monday and at 7:00 a.m. PT on Wednesdays and Fridays, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together, and more!