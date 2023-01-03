Two CEOs is better than one with Henrique Dubugras from Brex

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.
This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Brex co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras to chat about his corporate credit card and expense management startup. Henrique talked about what made him and his co-founder (Pedro Franceschi) decide to launch the company and why the friends, who met online as teenagers, decided to be co-CEOs. Henrique also talks about how Brex navigated changes at the startup this year, and how he personally handled layoffs, all while Darrell and Becca do a questionable job of hiding their disdain for Brex’s legacy competitor.
Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.
Connect with us: