3 Black founders predict little will change in VC in 2023

Though inflation appears to be dropping, economic conditions remain uncertain, and the overall fundraising climate is reverting to pre-pandemic levels. For Black founders, who have rarely received more than 1% of total venture capital invested in startups, 2022 wasn’t kind, and 2023 doesn’t look promising given how things are going.

To find out how Black founders are planning to manage their time, money, and expectations for the upcoming months, TechCrunch+ surveyed three founders. Sevetri Wilson, the founder of Resilia, said she, like many other founders, is planning for a recession regardless of whether one happens or not.

“For us as a company, this means not cutting back where it might impact growth, but definitely being conservative and foregoing costly opportunities or hiring roles that won’t yield the highest impact or returns in the first two quarters or more of 2023,” she said.

Abimbola Adebayo, the founder of Pinnu Analytics, echoed that sentiment, saying that as she is based in the UK, she is preparing for a less-than-ideal economic climate. “I’m hedging myself by holding multiple currencies and ensuring my business and myself earn income in multiple currencies,” Adebayo said.

Meanwhile, Vernon Coleman, the founder of Realtime, is focused on fine-tuning his social networking app for the upcoming presidential election. He doesn’t expect the startup environment to get any better for Black founders, but is set on finding success regardless.

“The capital deployed has drastically decreased for all founders, which means that Black founders will be even more severely affected […] In 2020, a lot of folks read books about Black history to further educate themselves, but I think folks missed the books where Marcus Garvey or Dr. King discuss Black economic inclusion,” he said. “Still, the plan is not to just float through next year; we want to fly.”

Here is who we spoke to:

(Note: This survey is separate from the Black founder survey we are conducting. If you are a Black founder with a story to share, please fill out this form.)

Vernon Coleman, founder and CEO, Realtime

Which macro issues are you most concerned about in the upcoming year? How do you plan to tackle them?

I am keeping an eye on the economy and how it affects the speed of deploying capital to founders. However, we are focused on delivering products people love and hitting metrics that enable us to continue to raise capital despite the economic condition.

Do you expect the current economic downturn to last throughout next year? What plans have you made to stay afloat?

Yes, I do. As interest rates and inflation soar, big tech companies announce layoffs and the upcoming election, it feels as though this downturn will last throughout the year.

Still, we don’t want to only float; we want to fly. Over the summer, I decided to bring my team fully in-person. There’s nothing like the speed, creativity, and serendipity that comes from working 14+ hour days with a small team that shares a common vision and goal.

Which is the most pressing political issue you are keeping tabs on? How has it impacted you as a founder? Do you have a startup idea that could address any of these issues?

As 2023 approaches, broadly, the most pressing political issue is the 2024 election. Whoever is elected or re-elected will impact me as a founder, as they will affect business policies, inflation, unemployment, and how and when we recover from the downturn.

I don’t have a startup idea to affect an election; however, I’m sure there are plenty of founders out there working on solutions for more accurate, modern, and timely election technologies.

I feel people need to talk through their opinions and viewpoints in eclectic, diverse communities they may not already be a part of. With regard to fueling the conversation around election season, my company, Click, which launches next year, hosts communities and will encourage users to open up discourse around getting people to the polls and discussing what matters to them in the upcoming election.