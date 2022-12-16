SBF doesn’t need SPF where he’s going and other TC news

This week, I talked with Tim De Chant about his coverage of fusion energy and what feels like a rare hopeful story in renewable energy tech. And Jacquelyn Melinek walks us through Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged crimes and confirmed arrest. Plus, as always, we go over the top stories in tech from the week

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week: