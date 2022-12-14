Daily Crunch: Twitter backpedals on CEO’s promise, permanently bans user who tracked his private jet

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello, and happy Wednesday!

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Wow, you all were eating up the fintech news today. Okay, here is another one. Bondaval, a London-based B2B company providing credit teams with assurance that customers will pay their bills, raised $15 million in Series A funding, with Catherine writing that Bondaval has now expanded into new use cases for credit managers at large companies, including those in the energy sector.

And we have four more for you:

You look mahvelous : Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a hit on her hands with her skincare startup, which took in $7.5 million, Manish writes.

: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a hit on her hands with her skincare startup, which took in $7.5 million, Manish writes. Taking off : Ingrid reports on another round of funding for Shield AI, which gives it a $2.3 billion valuation. The company, with its military autonomous flying tech, is a bright spot in the defense sector, which continues to attract investments.

: Ingrid reports on another round of funding for Shield AI, which gives it a $2.3 billion valuation. The company, with its military autonomous flying tech, is a bright spot in the defense sector, which continues to attract investments. I need a dollar, or 1 billion of them : Visa is committing $1 billion to Africa over the next five years to target partnerships and invest in businesses tackling problems ranging from food insecurity to the underbanked, Tage writes.

: Visa is committing $1 billion to Africa over the next five years to target partnerships and invest in businesses tackling problems ranging from food insecurity to the underbanked, Tage writes. You can bet on this: Blockchain has faced its fair share of challenges this year, between crypto winter and other scandals, Mike writes, but it seems to be finding its stride in the sports betting market.

Dear Sophie: When can I register my employee for the H-1B lottery?

Dear Sophie,

We’re a pre-seed startup thinking about sponsoring an early employee’s H-1B visa to stay in the U.S. and work for us.

How does the process work?

— Seeking in San Mateo

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

The U.S. National Security Agency warned that Chinese hackers were exploiting a zero-day bug in two of Citrix’s networking products. Carly writes that “the critical-rated vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely run malicious code on vulnerable devices — no passwords needed.” Ooof!

Another warning that Twitter news is coming. Natasha L writes that Elon Musk reportedly forcing tracking ads on Twitter is putting him on the short list for a talking-to by the European Union. Also, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had a good one-day run posting on Revue, Twitter’s newsletter platform, before the social media giant announced it was shutting it down. Amanda has more on that.

And we have four more for you: