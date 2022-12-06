Starting the tampon revolution with Valentina Milanova

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week the show kicks off a new season and welcomes a new co-host. In this episode, Darrell is joined by Becca Szkutak to chat with Valentina Milanova, the founder of Daye, a gynecological health company creating CBD infused tampons. Valentina talks about why she decided to take on tampon behemoths like Tampax, the horrors she found when researching the industry and what it was like to pitch her startup to male investors. She also talked about how she’s approached mental health and avoiding burnout for Daye employees.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: