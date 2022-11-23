Quantum Space, US Space Force talk commercial ops in orbit at TC Sessions: Space

Gone are the days when outer space was the exclusive purview of government and defense. Now, we’re in a period often called “New Space,” in which commercial ventures are leading the way in carving out new markets and use cases for space.

But as the past five years have vividly illustrated, government and defense have come to play a pivotal role in funding and shaping this new market environment. Whether it’s NASA paying out for commercial space station ventures or the U.S. Space Force (USSF) funding novel satellite technologies, it’s clear that private-public partnerships are an integral part of the space industry.

That’s why we’re thrilled that Steve Jurczyk, CEO of Quantum Space, and USSF officer Colonel Joseph Roth will join us onstage for a panel discussion at TC Sessions: Space on December 6 in Los Angeles.

In a session titled “Building Out Commercial Operations in Orbit,” we’ll hear from the panelists on how private companies can work with defense and government partners to create positive-sum relationships.

We’ll also hear their thoughts on how startups can navigate bureaucratic hoops and ensure they’re giving the customer — like NASA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) or the USSF — exactly what they need. How are public-private partnerships arranged, and how can startups and commercial ventures use them to pave the way to a profitable business case?

Be in the room for what promises to be a fascinating and informative conversation.

Steve Jurczyk co-founded Quantum Space, an infrastructure and services company aimed at revolutionizing the way satellites operate in and travel through space beyond Earth orbit, in 2021 and currently serves as its CEO.

Prior to Quantum, Jurczyk held numerous leadership roles at NASA — which he joined in 1988 — including associate administrator, the agency’s highest-ranking civil servant, and the associate administrator of the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

In this position he formulated and executed the agency’s space technology programs, focusing on developing and demonstrating transformative technologies for human and robotic exploration of the solar system in partnership with industry and academia.

He previously served as director of NASA’s Langley Research Center where he headed NASA’s first field Center, which plays a critical role in the agency’s aeronautics research, exploration and science missions.

Jurczyk received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia He is an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Colonel Joseph J. Roth serves as Director, Innovation and Prototyping Acquisition Delta and Commander, Space Systems Center, Detachment 1, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Roth leads a combined team of more than 740 military, government civilians and contractors at four geographically separated units and manages a $3.8 billion portfolio to rapidly transition and deliver war-winning space concepts, technologies and capabilities to the United States Space Force and mission partners across the National Security Space community.

The Innovation and Prototyping Directorate conducts test and experimentation, prototyping, demonstrations, and operations of innovative space systems and technology for the Space Systems Center. The Directorate also executes the Space Test Program on behalf of the Department of Defense.

Colonel Roth has served in a diverse variety of positions across the Air Force and Department of Defense. He has served as Minuteman III ICBM combat crew commander; an acquisition program manager at the National Reconnaissance Office; a branch chief on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Headquarters Air Force; an executive officer at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, and commander of the 333d Recruiting Squadron.

