Five spectacular reasons to go to TC Sessions: Crypto

Still on the fence about going to TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami? There’s no better time or way to get the latest news, trends and expert insight on the rapidly changing, always evolving world of crypto. And in case you haven’t heard, this daylong conference is no one-trick pony. We go deep on blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3 too.

So, what’s it gonna take? Here are five wicked good reasons to buy a pass to TC Sessions: Crypto.

Speakers par excellence

You can’t do much better than our roster of heavy hitters. Just some of the leading voices you’ll hear and learn from:

Ava Labs president, John Wu

Binance founder and CEO, Changpeng (CZ) Zhao

Bitwise Asset Management’s general counsel and chief compliance officer, Katherine Dowling

OpenSea co-founder and CEO, Devin Finzer

Sequoia Capital partner, Michelle Bailhe Fradin

Tezos co-founder, Kathleen Breitman

Be sure to explore the full agenda and check out all the interviews and panel discussions — we will even have a live recording of TC’s Chain Reaction podcast.

Big breakout sessions

Don’t miss your chance to get your Q&A on and get the answers you need to know to help you build and sustain your startup. Here’s just one of the breakouts and a prime example of a topic that generates lots of questions. These folks will have answers.

Keeping It Legal: The legal issues associated with crypto and web3 are complex. Tech companies may need to consider balancing the ethos of the blockchain industry with protecting their revenue models and reducing regulatory risk. How are they structuring financings — with equity or tokens or both? How can they protect their IP in an open source world? What contracts do they need with customers and service partners? And what are the best ways to operate within regulatory uncertainty and an anticipated wave of enforcement actions? Leading attorneys from a variety of practice groups at Wilson Sonsini, one of the pathbreaking law firms in the crypto space, will address these and other questions, including questions from the audience.

Awesome emerging startups

You’ll find more than 15 early-stage startups exhibiting their tech and talent at the show. Whether you’re looking for investment candidates, a new gig, potential customers or collaborators, be sure to get to know these rising stars and what they offer. You can research more about them here, here and here.

World-class networking

So much of the action across the cryptoverse takes place behind computer screens. This is the perfect time to engage and network in the flesh and eye-to-eye.

But hold up: You can also network with folks online and schedule virtual meetings. It’s the very best of both worlds that lets you explore possibilities and mine for opportunity with game-changing founders, investors, developers and policy-makers.

A Crypto pitch-off

Who doesn’t love a pitch-off? Be in the room when some of the brightest early-stage crypto founders take the stage in front of a live audience. They’ll pitch their tech to a panel of experts, including Galaxy Ventures’ Will Nuelle, Gradient Ventures’ Wen-Wen Lam and Lux Capital’s Grace Isford.

Bonus reason: Miami in November. Stay an extra day and bask in the sun and fun that only the Magic City can offer.

There you have it. Five spectacular reasons to buy a pass today and join us at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17.

