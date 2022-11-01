Catch these rising startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto

Even when a chill venture wind blows, you’ll find daring entrepreneurs forging ahead, and we’re here to highlight the outstanding early-stage startups in the world of blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3.

Cityverse: Cityverse is a virtual overlay for a physical city. Powered by local news, a Cityverse connects the community through information, ideas and experiences.

Lifo Inc: Tokenized CRM for web3. It aims to become the web3 equivalent of Salesforce.

GreenCard: This startup offers digital payment options for cannabis purchases.

Howlite: Aims to provide secure, transparent, inexpensive and easy-to-use payments using distributed ledger technology — where traditional payments meet web 3.

String Blockchain: A layer-1 blockchain build designed for developers building dApps for everyday use.

Poolit: Unlocks access to exclusive alternative investments for as little as $1.

Ponds: A web3 copyright licensing platform designed for creators to license their digital content directly to end users.

MARPs Club: Defines a new concept, “MARP” (Mass Arts Representative Piece), based on NFTs to accredit value to Mass Art’s artworks

