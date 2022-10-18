Google antitrust complainants call for EU to shutter its Shopping Ads Units

The European Commission is facing fresh calls to make good on its 2017 antitrust decision against Google Shopping by banning Google from displaying its own shopping comparison ads units in search results — boxes which Google populates with revenue-generating ads — as they argue the self-preferencing units constitute an ongoing competition abuse by the adtech giant.

The 2017 Commission decision found Google abused its dominance by systematically giving prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and demoting rival comparison shopping services in search results.

Google was left to devise its own remedy to comply with the order to cease infringing the bloc’s competition rules and rivals have continued to complain there is still no level playing field for shopping comparison services trying to reach consumers via Google’s dominant search channel.

Yesterday Reuters reported that more than 40 rival comparison shopping services (CSS) operating across Europe — including Kelkoo, PriceRunner and idealo — had written to Commission EVP, Margrethe Vestager, accusing Google of continued non-compliance with the 2017 EU order.

The companies are calling for the Commission to step in and close down Google’s Shopping Units — arguing that the mechanism it devised following the original antitrust decision “allow[s] no competition” and leads to “higher prices and less choice for consumers”, as well as enabling what they describe as an “unfair transfer of profits” to Google.

“Today, there is clear evidence that Google’s chosen mechanism to comply with the Google Search (Shopping) decision is both economically ineffective and legally insufficient,” they add.

In a letter that stretches over 7-pages, which TechCrunch has reviewed, the CSS also make a case for the Commission to act against Google’s self-preferencing ahead of the incoming EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) — which will bring in an up-front ban on self-preferencing by the most powerful intermediating platforms (so-called “gatekeepers”), starting next year — arguing that: “Google’s prominent embedding of Shopping Units is a prima facie infringement of the DMA’s ban on self-preferencing.”

Google is widely expected to be designated a gatekeeper, and Google search a core platform service, under the DMA when the regime starts operating in 2023 — although it’s not clear how quickly these designations will happen (months at least will be required).

Evidently, the 40+ CSS are tired of hanging around waiting for the Commission to enforce a level playing field for shopping comparison services after five years of being frustrated by Google’s self-interested shaping of product search results.

Last November, the tech giant’s appeal against the 2017 EU decision was largely dismissed by the General Court which also made a critical assessment of its use of Shopping Units which it said depended on comparison shopping services changing their business model and “ceasing to be Google’s direct competitors, becoming its customers instead.”

While an investigation by Sky News, back in 2018, accused Google of trying to circumvent the EU antitrust ruling by offering incentives to ad agencies to create faux comparison sites filled with ads for their clients’ products which Google could display in the Shopping Units to present the impression of a thriving marketplace for price comparison services.

Separately, PriceRunner announced a competition lawsuit against Google earlier this year — seeking €2.1 billion in damages for what it alleges is continued non-compliance of the 2017 Google Shopping decision.