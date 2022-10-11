Meta partners with NBCUniversal to bring you into “The Office”

We already know that Meta wants us to go to the office in in virtual reality — but what about The Office?

As part of a multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal, NBCUniversal’s streaming app Peacock is coming to the Meta Quest virtual reality headset.

“Starting next year, Meta and NBCU will co-create experiences around The Office, Universal Monsters, DreamWorks, Blumhouse, Halloween Horror Nights and so much more,” said Vishal Shah, Meta’s VP of Metaverse, at the Meta Connect event. Fans can engage with this content through the social VR app Horizon Worlds, as well as at Universal Studios theme parks in real life.

This partnership could help Meta capitalize around existing fandoms to get them to buy VR headsets, but Meta didn’t provide much detail about what these VR experiences will entail. A Halloween Horror Nights-themed experience could capitalize on VR’s unique ability to make horror even more horrifying (I mean, it is immersive). And, since DreamWorks is in the mix here, may we suggest a Shrek game?