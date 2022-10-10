It’s your last week to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt

We’re on the home stretch, startup fans. TechCrunch Disrupt kicks off in less than 10 days and runs from October 18–20. This message goes out to all the last-minute decision-makers. It’s the final week you can save serious cheddar on a Disrupt pass.

It’s go time. Buy your pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and you’ll save $700.

Disrupt is where the early-startup community — founders, investors, engineers, tech leaders, icons, makers and shakers — come to launch, learn, connect, invest and grow. You simply won’t find a better opportunity incubator.

We’re not the only folks who think so (even if we are a bit biased). Check out what your colleagues had to say about the benefits of going to Disrupt.

“The top three benefits I got out of going to Disrupt were introducing my product to people who would not have seen it otherwise; networking with investors, mentors, advisors and potential customers and, finally, talking to other entrepreneurs and founders and learning what it took to get their companies off the ground.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPR Wrap.

“I loved seeing so many women co-founders, CEOs and engineers at Disrupt. TechCrunch embraces diversity, which you don’t see a lot of in the startup world.” — Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

“I wanted to get the most out of my time at Disrupt. I learned a lot by splitting my time between the Startup Battlefield, the Disrupt stage speakers and the how-to presentations for founders on the TechCrunch+ stage.” — JC Bodson, founder and CEO of Arbitrage Technologies.

Reminder: Don’t miss the Startup Battlefield 200, more than 50 roundtable discussions and game-changing speakers like Serena Williams (Serena Ventures), Marc Lore (Wonder Group), Johanna Faries (Activision Blizzard), RJ Scaringe (Rivian) and so many more.

And don’t miss out on your last chance to save $700. Buy your Disrupt pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and join us in San Francisco!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.