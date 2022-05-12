Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe is coming to TechCrunch Disrupt this October

In the growing catalog of EV automakers that have launched in recent years, Rivian is perhaps the buzziest.

The company’s two all-electric vehicles, the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, have captured the attention of consumers and the media. Rivian has wooed a high-profile list of investors, including Coatue, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Ford Motor and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. And then there’s Amazon, which not only backs Rivian, it’s also a customer that has ordered 100,000 electric commercial vans.

But it wasn’t until Rivian made its debut as a publicly traded company last November that the attention and scrutiny launched into the stratosphere. And right in the middle of the rapid growth and three vehicle launches, production bottlenecks and supply chain constraints, accolades and factory expansions is founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

We're excited to announce that Scaringe will join us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt, our annual conference that brings together the best and brightest minds in tech and a global startup community. TC Disrupt, which is back as an in-person event, will be held October 18 to October 20 at the Moscone West Convention Center followed by an online recap event on October 21.

Scaringe will join us in person for a wide-ranging interview that will cover the startup’s early failures and successes, Rivian’s progress and quest to become a vertically integrated company and plans for the future as well as his insights on the wave of EVs coming to market, battery tech and automated driving.

