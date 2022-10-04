Xiaomi’s latest flagship has a 200-megapixel sensor — so don’t think spec race is over

Xiaomi just launched the 12T Pro, a flagship with a 200-megapixel main camera. The company is using Samsung’s HP1 sensor with a base pixel size of 0.64μm and f/1.69 aperture.

The sensor, which was launched last year, uses pixel binning in different ways: it can combine 16 pixels to produce a 12.5-megapixel image (2.56μm pixel size), combine four pixels to produce a 50-megapixel image (1.28μm pixel) or produce a full 200-megapixel image. For comparison, binned 12-megapixel photos the new iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-megapixel camera has a pixel size of 2.44μm.

This main sensor provides features such as 2x zoom, night mode photography and video recording in up to 8K resolution. Xiaomi says it expects the device’s extremely high megapixel sensor to churn out images with super crisp details and color depth in both day and low light situations. However, other things such as the size of the sensor and the company’s post-processing algorithms matter a lot. So using a 200-megapixel sensor doesn’t guarantee that the resulting photos will be superior to sensors with a lower megapixel count.

The other specifications for 12T Pro are on-par with Android flagships launched this year: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor; 8 GB or 12 GB RAM; 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage; 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display; and a 5,000 mAh battery that could be charged with a 120W charger packed in the box.

The company also claims that the new device has a 65% better cooling system than its predecessor.

#Xiaomi12TSeries comprises of premium-grade cooling materials and an all-new vapor chamber that’s 65% larger than the previous generation for dramatically improved cooling performance.#MakeMomentsMega #XiaomiLaunch pic.twitter.com/NfndeFeN4c — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 4, 2022

Apart from the admittedly ridiculous 200-megapixel main camera, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Last month, Motorola released a device called the Edge 30 with the same 200-megapixel sensor supplied by Samsung, so it’s officially a trend.

The phone will be available in Black, Silver, and Blue colors starting €749 ($743) when it goes on sale October 13.