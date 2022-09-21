Network isn’t a dirty word

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: What does breaking into venture capital look like today, and how is it changing? Alex and Becca jumped on the mic to discuss this and start with a refresh on our latest op-ed: “4 views on unpaid venture internships.”
- We talked through three buckets of venture onramps: the traditional route, the new wave and the tourist strategy. Each has their own pros and cons, and includes everything from rolling funds to the real definition of partner.
- We also covered more on the value of certain on ramps, and if network is the right thing to disrupt (or if its more track record based)
- We tried not to gang up on Dorm Room Fund too much, but did chat about why their $12.5 million fund that’s run by unpaid students irked us and other initiatives we thought were better for those trying to break into VC.
- For more stories on this topic, read our bevy of coverage:
