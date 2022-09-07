Smart vent startup Flair nabs $7.6M Series A to decarbonize buildings

When it comes to consumer-facing climate tech, electric vehicles and solar panels may get all the attention, but every home has some even lower-hanging fruit — HVAC, or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Residential and commercial buildings produce about a third of the carbon emissions in the U.S., and much of that comes from heating and cooling. Large companies often employ HVAC consultants to optimize their systems, something most homeowners won’t pony up for.

That’s where Flair comes in. The startup offers smart vents and thermostats that can balance heating and cooling across a home, potentially slashing energy use.

Yesterday, the company announced a $7.6 million Series A that was co-led by Active Impact Investments and Lowercarbon Capital. Existing investors SOSV, Skyview, and Resilience Capital Partners also participated, and they were joined by new investors Shell Ventures, Susquehanna Foundation, and 3M Ventures.