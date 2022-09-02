We Reali don’t know when real estate will get Better Plus Snapchat layoffs, Clearco's departure and big changes at Y Combinator

This was a Live Week, meaning that Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann recorded the show on Twitter Spaces, hanging out with a bunch of the Equity family. Good times were had! We also disclosed that we are recording live at Disrupt this year! Yes, so come hang out as we tape the show on opening day, full of coffee and enthusiasm.

Now, to the show notes. Here’s what we have in store for you:

Deals of the Week: Stacked, which is taking on Twitch with a web3 twist; Astro, which wants to help connect Latin American developers to American companies; Anchor, which is building a BaaS platform in Africa.

Stacked, which is taking on Twitch with a web3 twist; Astro, which wants to help connect Latin American developers to American companies; Anchor, which is building a BaaS platform in Africa. From there we riffed on the big changes at Y Combinator , and what it means for an early-stage venture firm managing over $3.2 billion in assets. The executive shift touched down just in advance of next week’s demo day. Next week is going to be busy.

, and what it means for an early-stage venture firm managing over $3.2 billion in assets. The executive shift touched down just in advance of next week’s demo day. Next week is going to be busy. Then Mary Ann walked us through issues at real-estate focused fintech startups , namely that they are burning too much money. Naturally this meant that we had to mention Better.com, again.

, namely that they are burning too much money. Naturally this meant that we had to mention Better.com, again. And we closed with layoff news from Snap, and Clearco. Both stories are vastly different but compare in the layoffs, retraction in international presence, and promise for more focus in the future.

