Snap said today that the company’s paid subscription plan Snapchat+, which launched in June, now has more than 1 million users across the globe. The firm also introduced new features like priority replies to celebrities, new post view emoji, Bitmoji backgrounds and custom app icons to its subscribers.

Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.

Since its launch, the company has also introduced new features for subscribers like access to Snapchat for Web.

New Snapchat+ features

With the new feature drop, Snapchat will surface subscribers’ replies above non-paid users’ replies to stories posted by the platform’s celebrated creators known as Snap Stars.

The other new features are purely visual: For example, users can now select a custom emoji to sign off their Snaps. Once a friend views their snaps, the emoji will appear on the timeline next to the subscriber’s avatar.

What’s more, Snapchat+ users can now access exclusive backgrounds for their Bitmoji avatars, and custom icons for the Snapchat app.

Snapchat+ was first launched in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. And since then the company has expanded its availability to countries like India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Austria.