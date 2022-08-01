Twitter tests a ‘tweets per month’ counter

Twitter is testing a feature that lets you see how many times a user tweets per month. Reverse engineers spotted this in development about a month ago, but as of this morning, some Twitter users have shared that they have gained access to this feature.

this new twitter feature where they tell you how many tweets you do per month is actually extremely rude imo pic.twitter.com/tNFIAuwinz — i, too, overflow (@iwishiwasafinch) August 1, 2022

Twitter now displaying how frequently an individual tweets every month, right on their profile… brutal tbh pic.twitter.com/5NtXoipEol — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) August 1, 2022

For those of us who already know that we spend way too much time on the app, this feature feels a bit … intimidating. But it could probably be useful as a metric when determining whether to follow someone. If someone tweets thousands of times a month, maybe you don’t want them on your timeline — or if they barely tweet at all, maybe you don’t think it’s worth throwing them a follow.

Based on past studies, it’s not surprising that the general reaction to this feature among dedicated users is horror at how much we tweet. In 2019, the Pew Research Center found that 10% of Twitter users create 80% of the tweets on the platform. The study also showed that the median user on Twitter only posts twice per month. As of last quarter, Twitter has 237.8 million monetizable daily active users.

Twitter didn’t respond to requests for comment, so it’s unclear how many people are part of this feature test, or whether it will roll out more broadly. The platform is also testing features like statuses and downvoting, which haven’t fully rolled out yet.

So, if you feel personally attacked by Twitter’s “tweets per month” test, you may be entitled to compensation. For legal reasons, that was a joke, although we assume Twitter’s lawyers are a bit preoccupied at the moment.