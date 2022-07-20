OK, don’t fear: the long shots are still getting venture funding

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: How do founders hold two ideas in their heads: both that there is an economic downturn, but also that things are looking up for many industries?
After a series of episodes about the tensions within the downturn, this is a “good news, despite” episode.
- We started with a vibe check based on recent interviews with recently venture-backed founders, before getting into the bright spots from Q2 2022 data.
- Then we spent some time talking about specific sectors enjoying fresh cash right now, including climate and European edtech.
- Geographically, Africa continues to be one to watch. The continent is set to have its best year yet.
- In the second half of the show, lean back and enjoy the riffing: we talk VC vacation homes, good news, and somehow end with tater tots.
We had a great time, and hope you like this show. We’re back Friday with our regular news roundup!
