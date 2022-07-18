Africa’s startup market is bucking the global slowdown

Parsing the latest data on the startup fundraising market in Q2, TechCrunch has explored the global perspective, taken a closer look at fintech, asked how much dry powder VCs have and brought the latest from unicorn land. But we are not yet done.

Later this week, we’re looking at the European venture market, which is faring a little better than many other major startup hubs. But Europe is not doing the best — that honor may belong to Africa. Data indicates that Africa is not only posting year-over-year gains in venture capital fundraising, it could also be on track for a record year.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

Regional discrepancies abound in a changing global market, but today, instead of merely tracking which areas are declining the fastest when compared to 2021, we have some more positive data to chew on.