Facebook begins testing NFTs with select creators in the US

After debuting NFT support on Instagram in May, Meta has launched digital collectibles support on Facebook with select creators. A spokesperson for Meta told TechCrunch that the company has started a slow rollout that allows a select group of creators in the United States to post digital collectibles on Facebook. With this feature, these creators will be able to show off NFTs on their profiles under a new tab, and the art will have a “digital collectibles” label — just like Instagram.

The official launches comes a week after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would be testing NFT support on Facebook soon. At the time, Zuckerberg said the test will allow creators to cross-post on Instagram and Facebook. However, the spokesperson said the sharing feature across both platforms has not yet rolled out, but is coming soon.

Navdeep Singh, a product manager at Meta, shared screenshots of the digital collectibles support. According the screenshots, you can post NFTs on your timeline and clicking on them will show you details about that digital collectible, such as details about the collection and its creator.

We're launching NFTs on Facebook! Excited to share what I've been working on with the world. pic.twitter.com/TaV66zRanV — Navdeep Singh (@navdeep_ua) June 29, 2022

On Instagram, NFTs minted on Ethereum and Polygon were supported at launch, with Solana and Flow support in the works. Meta did not say if the same blockchains are supported on Facebook, but that’s likely the case.

Zuckerberg has also said Meta is going to work on augmented reality NFTs, or 3D NFTs, that you can bring to Instagram Stories using Spark AR, which is the company’s software AR platform. Last week, Meta expanded its NFT test on Instagram to allow more creators around the world to display their NFTs on Instagram. Prior to the expansion, the support was only available to select creators in the United States.

Meta has said there won’t be any fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible. The company has also said that it won’t offer the ability to turn digital collectible posts into ads for now.

Meta says it’s aware that NFTs raise important sustainability questions, and that as part of its commitment to sustainability, it’s helping to reduce the emissions impact that might be associated with digital collectibles by purchasing renewable energy.