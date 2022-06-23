NFT summer in New York is in full swing amid crypto winter

The NFT NYC conference this week has brought hordes of web3 enthusiasts to Times Square in an extravagant celebration that stands out against the much-less-exuberant crypto market. There have been yacht parties, celebrity cameos and even a Snoop Dogg impersonator running around the event.

Hello and welcome back to the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious.

On our show this week, we talked about the NFT market and why it might seem to offer a slight respite from the total doom-and-gloom narrative going on in tech these days. We also talked about another major subsector of web3 — DAOs — and unpacked two recent news stories about DAO drama.

We also circled back to some news involving a lawsuit, dogecoin and Elon Musk, the “dogefather” himself.

Our guest: Latashá

We talked with musical and visual artist Latashá this week about how she’s used NFTs to claim ownership of, and make a living from, her creative work — and helping other artists do the same. She also shared what she’s been hosting at NFT NYC, a festival experience called Zoratopia on behalf of the NFT platform Zora, where she is head of community.

