TechCrunch+ roundup: Downturn strategy, recycling startup boom, better board meetings

We last updated our submission guidelines for TechCrunch+ guest posts in June 2021, but the world has changed a lot since then.

These are uncertain times, but experience is the best teacher, which is why we’re looking for guest articles that can help others navigate this downturn.

Because the stakes are so high, we are not looking for articles that share “thought leadership” about general challenges people in the tech industry are facing right now.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members

Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

We’re only interested in posts offering actionable advice that are written by authors who have experience working under adverse economic circumstances.

If you have an idea, please review our new submission guidelines and get in touch.

To be absolutely clear: We’re looking for strategies and tactics that readers can try out for themselves as they build and scale companies in an inhospitable climate — not inspiration.

Thanks very much for reading TechCrunch+ this week!

Walter Thompson

Senior Editor, TechCrunch+

@yourprotagonist

10 tips for running an effective board meeting

Board meetings are a great opportunity to solicit investor insights and recommendations, but unless each session has a consistent format that presents relevant data, they won’t create much value, says Yousuf Khan, a partner at Ridge Ventures.

In a TC+ post, he shares several tips for running more effective board meetings, including one suggestion that many founders overlook: Spotlight your top contributors.

“Many employees who don’t have regular opportunities to interact with the board consider it a huge career boost to get direct, face-to-face credit for an important accomplishment,” writes Khan.

“Bring in the person who is best equipped to talk through the success story and make space for them in the agenda.”

Black founders are seeing a decrease in funding amid economic downturn

As deal volume continues to contract, underrepresented founders are being impacted disproportionately.

In Q2 2022, Crunchbase reports that venture capital funds directed $324 million to Black startups, compared to $1.2 billion in Q1, “and substantially below the $866 million the founder cohort raised in Q2 last year,” reports Dominic-Madori Davis.

“It’s not surprising when venture tightens its belt that we are the first to be pinched,” said Marceau Michel, founder of Black Founders Matter and the 25 by 25 Pledge.

Founders of recycling startups say the pandemic changed the investment game

Has the pandemic’s supply-chain disruptions changed the state of play for clean tech companies?

Last week at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 in Berkeley, three founders of recycling-related startups spoke with Tim De Chant about the factors driving new investor interest after several lean years.

Megan O’Connor, co-founder and CEO, Nth Cycle

Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO, AMP Robotics

Miranda Wang, co-founder and CEO, Novoloop

UK scaleups should HMRC-proof their business plans before a slow, hot summer

In the U.K., HM Revenue & Customs operates multiple venture capital programs that support investment in early-stage startups.

Some companies can qualify for as much as £150,000 under the Enterprise Investment and Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (SEIS and EIS), but filing an application is “no simple business,” writes Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegals.

To help entrepreneurs prepare for the rigorous application process, he shares several recommendations that will help “HMRC-proof your business plan” by showing the tax authority that you have “a strategy for success.”